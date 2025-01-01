Menu
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

52,707 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71- ONLY 53,000km's!!!!!

12409344

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71- ONLY 53,000km's!!!!!

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,707KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN4M1136181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1584
  • Mileage 52,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
613-354-XXXX

613-354-2166

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

2021 Chevrolet Colorado