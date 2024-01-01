Menu
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

90,955 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier- LOCAL TRADE, GAS SAVER!

11908067

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier- LOCAL TRADE, GAS SAVER!

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,955KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV6M6104834

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,955 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

2021 Chevrolet Equinox