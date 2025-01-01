$41,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 GMC Canyon
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali
2021 GMC Canyon
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali
Location
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
613-354-2166
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,673KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6EEN8M1263741
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,673 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali 86,673 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr LT 141,903 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 128,281 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Email Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-354-XXXX(click to show)
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
613-354-2166
2021 GMC Canyon