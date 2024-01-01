Menu
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

31,103 KM

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!

11929562

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,103KM
VIN 2GCUDDED7N1516554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25-009B
  • Mileage 31,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-354-2166

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500