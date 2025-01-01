Menu
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2022 RAM 1500

41,031 KM

Details Description Features

$57,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Rebel- Check out this beauty! Super low km's!!

12409347

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel- Check out this beauty! Super low km's!!

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

Contact Seller

$57,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,031KM
VIN 1C6SRFLTXNN118100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25-073A
  • Mileage 41,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 1500