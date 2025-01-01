2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
This 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible is an absolute showstopper, finished in stunning Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and equipped with the rare Z07 Performance Package. With only 8,709 kilometers, this car is in exceptional condition and offers supercar performance without the new-vehicle luxury tax.

Powered by a hand-built 5.5L LT6 V8 producing 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the Z06 delivers a spine-tingling 8,400 rpm redline and a 0100 km/h time of around 2.6 seconds. The Z07 package enhances performance with carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and an aerodynamic carbon-fiber package that generates incredible downforce and handling precision.

Inside, the Z06 surrounds the driver with a premium cockpit featuring leather and Alcantara surfaces, carbon-fiber accents, digital displays, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Every detail is engineered for track-ready focus and everyday comfort.

This Z06 with the Z07 package is a rare opportunity to own one of the most desirable Corvettes ever built, combining exotic-level performance, aggressive styling, and collector appeal.

Key Features:

5.5L LT6 Flat-Plane V8 670 hp / 460 lb-ft

8-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission

Z07 Performance Package (Carbon-Ceramic Brakes, Aero Kit, Track Suspension)

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Tires

Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat Exterior

Only 8,709 km

Pre-Owned No Luxury Tax Applicable

Contact us today to book your viewing of this incredible 2024 Corvette Z06 Z07 before its gone.


About Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
Proudly serving Napanee and surrounding communities for over 30 years, Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC is your trusted destination for new and pre-owned vehicles. Drivers from Kingston, Belleville, Trenton, Brighton, Picton, and beyond choose us for our exceptional selection, competitive pricing, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Our knowledgeable and professional team is ready to assist with all your automotive needs, including sales, financing, service, and genuine GM parts. Experience the Boyer difference today and see why customers across Eastern Ontario continue to choose Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC year after year. We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

8,709 KM

$189,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Convertible 3LZ

13132022

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Convertible 3LZ

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$189,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,709KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YF3D34R5604991

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 8,709 KM

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
2024 Chevrolet Corvette