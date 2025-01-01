$189,888+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 Convertible 3LZ
Location
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
613-354-2166
$189,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,709KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YF3D34R5604991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,709 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible is an absolute showstopper, finished in stunning Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and equipped with the rare Z07 Performance Package. With only 8,709 kilometers, this car is in exceptional condition and offers supercar performance without the new-vehicle luxury tax.
Powered by a hand-built 5.5L LT6 V8 producing 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the Z06 delivers a spine-tingling 8,400 rpm redline and a 0100 km/h time of around 2.6 seconds. The Z07 package enhances performance with carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and an aerodynamic carbon-fiber package that generates incredible downforce and handling precision.
Inside, the Z06 surrounds the driver with a premium cockpit featuring leather and Alcantara surfaces, carbon-fiber accents, digital displays, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Every detail is engineered for track-ready focus and everyday comfort.
This Z06 with the Z07 package is a rare opportunity to own one of the most desirable Corvettes ever built, combining exotic-level performance, aggressive styling, and collector appeal.
Key Features:
5.5L LT6 Flat-Plane V8 670 hp / 460 lb-ft
8-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission
Z07 Performance Package (Carbon-Ceramic Brakes, Aero Kit, Track Suspension)
Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Tires
Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat Exterior
Only 8,709 km
Pre-Owned No Luxury Tax Applicable
Contact us today to book your viewing of this incredible 2024 Corvette Z06 Z07 before its gone.
About Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
Proudly serving Napanee and surrounding communities for over 30 years, Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC is your trusted destination for new and pre-owned vehicles. Drivers from Kingston, Belleville, Trenton, Brighton, Picton, and beyond choose us for our exceptional selection, competitive pricing, and commitment to customer satisfaction.
Our knowledgeable and professional team is ready to assist with all your automotive needs, including sales, financing, service, and genuine GM parts. Experience the Boyer difference today and see why customers across Eastern Ontario continue to choose Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC year after year. We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC
617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette