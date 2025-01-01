Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

21,233 KM

Details

$72,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

12395877

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$72,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,233KM
VIN 3GCUDFE83RG453383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25-130A
  • Mileage 21,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership

We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario!

We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
613-354-2166

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500