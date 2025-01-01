Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2024 Chevrolet Trax

19,510 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Trax

LS- One owner, local trade, low mileage!

Watch This Vehicle
12409332

2024 Chevrolet Trax

LS- One owner, local trade, low mileage!

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

  1. 12409332
  2. 12409332
  3. 12409332
  4. 12409332
  5. 12409332
  6. 12409332
  7. 12409332
  8. 12409332
  9. 12409332
  10. 12409332
  11. 12409332
  12. 12409332
  13. 12409332
  14. 12409332
  15. 12409332
  16. 12409332
  17. 12409332
  18. 12409332
  19. 12409332
  20. 12409332
  21. 12409332
  22. 12409332
  23. 12409332
  24. 12409332
  25. 12409332
  26. 12409332
Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,510KM
VIN KL77LFE27RC024243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership

We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario!

We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Napanee, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 21,233 KM $72,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate for sale in Napanee, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate 49,611 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in Napanee, ON
2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 15,804 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-354-XXXX

(click to show)

613-354-2166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Trax