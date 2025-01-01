Menu
Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership We are one of the Top 50 Dealerships in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario! We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

2024 Nissan Frontier

10,114 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X- Off road package, tonneau, bed extender!

12409335

2024 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X- Off road package, tonneau, bed extender!

Location

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4

613-354-2166

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,114KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK6RN632105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see the Boyer Difference! Boyer GM in Napanee is a 2020 Presidents Club Winning Dealership

We are one of the Top 50 Dealership's in Canada, and the Fastest Growing in Ontario!

We are easy to get to located right on the 401 in Napanee. Try Boyer GM in Napanee today, it is worth the trip! We are a proud member of the Boyer Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

617 Service Road, Napanee, ON K7R 3L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-354-2166

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peter Boyer Chevrolet Buick GMC

613-354-2166

2024 Nissan Frontier