2004 Chevrolet Malibu

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 230,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4848975
  • Stock #: BL0222B
  • VIN: 1G1ZS52F34F210667
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2004 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 230,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

