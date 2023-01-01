2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359957

10359957 Stock #: OB0664C

OB0664C VIN: KM8SB13D04U581968

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0664C

Mileage 169,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.