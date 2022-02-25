Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

VAN FWD SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

VAN FWD SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8431875
  • Stock #: NB0600A
  • VIN: 1D4GP25R37B263114

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NB0600A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 46,432 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 58,125 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 61,216 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory