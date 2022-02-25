$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
Location
209,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8340864
- Stock #: NB0499B
- VIN: 5J8TB18568A803318
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,012 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 209,012 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
