2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
237,744KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9577948
- Stock #: OB0267A
- VIN: 2CNDL13F386335606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,744 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 237,744 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
