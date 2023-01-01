Menu
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

237,744 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

LS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

237,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9577948
  • Stock #: OB0267A
  • VIN: 2CNDL13F386335606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,744 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This SUV has 237,744 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

