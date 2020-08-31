Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

323,480 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

323,480KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5823303
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H28R813113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 323,480 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, DVD PLAYER, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

TAXES EXTRA

AS IS. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

