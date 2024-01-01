Menu
This 2008 Ford Edge is for sale today in Ottawa. 

This SUV has 242,682 kms. Its light ice blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2008 Ford Edge

242,682 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Edge

SEL

2008 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,682KM
VIN 2FMDK48C38BB47761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Ice Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0679B
  • Mileage 242,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello. This 2008 Ford Edge is for sale today in Ottawa.

This SUV has 242,682 kms. It's light ice blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

