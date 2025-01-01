$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
COUPE EX-L
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
400,123KM
VIN 2HGFG12978H000948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 400,123 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Honda Civic Coupe is for sale today.
This coupe has 400,123 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This coupe has 400,123 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes
Chrome round exhaust finisher
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
Interior
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Door pocket storage bins
(2) 12V pwr outlets
60/40 fold-down rear seatback
Multi-functional centre console storage compartment
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Digital instrument panel-inc: digital odometer & trip meter
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Aux media input jack
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Front beverage holders
Front heated leather seats-inc: driver seat height adjustment, active head restraints
Premium AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 350-watt, anti-theft, (7) speakers w/subwoofer, tweeters
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Rear decklid spoiler
16" aluminum wheels
Safety
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated glass antenna
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2008 Honda Civic