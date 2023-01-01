Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2008 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This sedan has 242,488 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2008 Nissan Altima

242,488 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
242,488KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL21E18C120388

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0082A
  • Mileage 242,488 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 242,488 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION 95,122 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT for sale in Nepean, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 264,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SL - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Nissan Leaf SL - Navigation - Heated Seats 144,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Altima