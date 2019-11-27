Menu
2009 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-L - Low Mileage

2009 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-L - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,927KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4369053
  • Stock #: BL0490A
  • VIN: 2HGFA16089H023458
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This low mileage sedan has just 77927 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

