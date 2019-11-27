Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Hyundai Accent

AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Accent

AUTO GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,482KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4373865
  • Stock #: BL0478B
  • VIN: KMHCN45C29U345119
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 105482 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 88,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 35,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 0 KM
$81,247 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Send A Message