2009 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
215,000KM
VIN KMHDU45D79U695510
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
This sedan has 215,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2009 Hyundai Elantra