Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Elantra

95,006 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,006KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8346591
  • Stock #: NB0553A
  • VIN: KMHDU45D49U762662

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NB0553A
  • Mileage 95,006 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $7209 - Our Price is just $6999!

New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 95,006 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2008 Acura RDX Tech ...
 209,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 51,185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 27,022 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory