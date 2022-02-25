$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
GL
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
95,006KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8346591
- Stock #: NB0553A
- VIN: KMHDU45D49U762662
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NB0553A
- Mileage 95,006 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This sedan has 95,006 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
