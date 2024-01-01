$5,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
164,081KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMSG73E59H301655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0324B
- Mileage 164,081 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $6170 - Our Price is just $5990!
You Safety, You Save.
AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN IT'S CURRENT CONDITION.
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This SUV has 164,081 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $6170 - Our Price is just $5990!
You Safety, You Save.
AS PER O.M.V.I.C. RULES AND REGULATIONS, WE MUST STATE: THIS MOTOR VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN IT'S CURRENT CONDITION.
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This SUV has 164,081 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 14,736 KM $58,498 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 45,315 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Traverse AWD LT True North 28,760 KM $48,248 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe