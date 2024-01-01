$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Sonata
2009 Hyundai Sonata
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,456KM
VIN 5NPET46CX9H525931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Grey Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB0319A
- Mileage 180,456 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
This sedan has 180,456 kms. It's blue grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2009 Hyundai Sonata