New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today. <br> <br>This sedan has 180,456 kms. Its blue grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2009 Hyundai Sonata

180,456 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12053314

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Used
180,456KM
VIN 5NPET46CX9H525931

  • Exterior Colour Blue Grey Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # QB0319A
  • Mileage 180,456 KM

New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.

This sedan has 180,456 kms. It's blue grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Buy From Home Available

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

