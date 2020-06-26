Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,434KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5258354
  • Stock #: BL0949A
  • VIN: KM8JM12B99U098816
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This SUV has 126,434 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

