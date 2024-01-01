$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA5
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
272,502KM
Used
VIN JM1CR293390328392
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L328A
- Mileage 272,502 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This van has 272,502 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
