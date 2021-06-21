2009 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 4 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

7462523 VIN: 3N1AB61E99L657006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,412 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Interior Engine Immobilizer Exterior Temporary spare tire

