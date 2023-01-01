Menu
2009 Pontiac G6

292,489 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

292,489KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10632807
  • Stock #: U0814A
  • VIN: 1G2ZH57NX94146978

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 292,489 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Pontiac G6 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This sedan has 292,489 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 217HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

