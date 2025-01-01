$8,998+ taxes & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4D Hatchback
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4D Hatchback
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,546KM
VIN 5Y2SL67089Z474800
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0123A
- Mileage 93,546 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Pontiac Vibe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This hatchback has 93,546 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ONStar Safe & Sound
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,399 L
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Curb weight: 1,295 kg
Overall Length: 4,346 mm
Overall Width: 1,765 mm
Overall height: 1,549 mm
Wheelbase: 2,601 mm
Front Head Room: 1,029 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,354 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,110 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Please contact dealer for further details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2009 Pontiac Vibe