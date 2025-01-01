Menu
This Acura RDX is the luxury crossover for those who seek comfort, safety, and technology. This 2010 Acura RDX is for sale today. <br> <br>This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If youre looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This SUV has 177,195 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Used
177,195KM
VIN 5J8TB1H56AA800523

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # QB0594A
  • Mileage 177,195 KM

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
