2010 Chevrolet Impala

116,405 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

LS

Location

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,405KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7264511
  • VIN: 2G1WA5EK1A1147893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,405 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, REMOTE STARTER, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, POWER TRUNK AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

