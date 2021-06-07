2010 Chevrolet Impala

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 4 0 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7264511

7264511 VIN: 2G1WA5EK1A1147893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,405 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

