The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.







