2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4656141
  • Stock #: BL0610B
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR383672
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

