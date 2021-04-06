2010 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
613-721-CARS (2277)
1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
613-721-CARS (2277)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER, BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA
6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.
WE WILL FINANCE.
FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT
WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com
CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8