2010 Honda Civic
Sedan DX
199,883KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10623210
- Stock #: OB0776A
- VIN: 2HGFA1F28AH034787
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0776A
- Mileage 199,883 KM
Vehicle Description
As Honda's best-known and best-loved car line, the 2010 Honda Civic continue to set the bar in the compact-car arena. Long considered the standard by which all other compacts are measured, the Civic is able to lure buyers, thanks to its impressive fuel economy, unrivaled reliability and repair history and class-leading resale values. After a handful of tweaks last year, the 2010 Honda Civic is unchanged. This sedan has 199,883 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
