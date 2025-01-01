Menu
Sunroof, Power Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2010 Honda CR-V is for sale today.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 176,280 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN 5J6RE3H53AL803096

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,280 KM

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2010 Honda CR-V is for sale today.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 176,280 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Sunroof

POWER SEAT

Dual Zone Climate Control

2010 Honda CR-V