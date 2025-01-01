$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX - Sunroof - Power Seat
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
176,280KM
VIN 5J6RE3H53AL803096
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!
With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2010 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 176,280 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
