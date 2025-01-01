Menu
<p>AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, LOW MILEAGE</p><p>SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA</p><p>6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>WE WILL FINANCE.</p><p>FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT</p><p>WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. </p>

2010 Hyundai Accent

82,492 KM

$6,295

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent

12102928

2010 Hyundai Accent

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,492KM
Good Condition
VIN kmhcn3bc0au149621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-721-2277

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

2010 Hyundai Accent