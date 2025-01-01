$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,500KM
VIN 5NMSGDAG3AH417203
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB1246A
- Mileage 96,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 96,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Roof rack side rails
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour door/liftgate handles
17" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
P235/65R17 all season tires
Safety
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Interior
rear window defogger
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Front centre console -inc: storage, armrest
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition
Mechanical
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
All-Wheel Drive
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Alternator management system
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Additional Features
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/MP3 player, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
