2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

105,740 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

GL

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

105,740KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8069215
  • VIN: 5NMSG3AB6AH410406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,740 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

