This new Kia Forte is surprising example of budget convenience with plenty of style, power, and versatility. This 2010 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>A brand new model, the 2010 Kia Forte is an affordably priced, but well-equipped mid-size five-passenger sedan. A tall roof and wide body make the Forte comfortable for passengers who are 6-foot-6, while two adults can easily get in the back seats. Forte boasts 96.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space, some of the best in its class. The Forte competes with the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda3. Kia Forte presents a new set of styling cues for Kia, suggesting clean European lines that are both sporty and upscale. Kia has endowed the Forte with a long list of uplevel standard features, intending it to compete with the established Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.This sedan has 174,250 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

174,250KM
Used
VIN KNAFU4A20A5268134

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0102A
  • Mileage 174,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This new Kia Forte is surprising example of budget convenience with plenty of style, power, and versatility. This 2010 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A brand new model, the 2010 Kia Forte is an affordably priced, but well-equipped mid-size five-passenger sedan. A tall roof and wide body make the Forte comfortable for passengers who are 6-foot-6, while two adults can easily get in the back seats. Forte boasts 96.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space, some of the best in its class. The Forte competes with the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda3. Kia Forte presents a new set of styling cues for Kia, suggesting clean European lines that are both sporty and upscale. Kia has endowed the Forte with a long list of uplevel standard features, intending it to compete with the established Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.This sedan has 174,250 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

