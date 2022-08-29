Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

215,910 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

215,910KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9089890
  • Stock #: U0606A
  • VIN: JM1BL1H56A1111315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,910 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda 3 is probably the only hatchback you will come across, with so many premium luxury features made as standard. This 2010 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 is all smiles thanks to its completely redesigned interior and exterior. This vehicle's interior is reason alone to put this car on your short list; its appointments are like no other car in its class, featuring Mazda's flair for details and high quality materials that are fashionably different. This hatchback has 215,910 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 167HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Chrysler 300
120,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Forester...
 42,014 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano SV
 225,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory