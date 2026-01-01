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2010 Mazda Tribute
GX
2010 Mazda Tribute
GX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
280,490KM
VIN 4F2CY0C78AKM06998
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB0579B
- Mileage 280,490 KM
Vehicle Description
A powerful V6 mated to a modern six speed manual means more distance for less fuel, giving this Tribute an edge over the competition. This 2010 Mazda Tribute is for sale today.
The 2010 Mazda Tribute mixes a boxy, more traditional SUV shape with a carlike feel behind the wheel. And its potent 4- and 6-cylinder engines combined with the 6-speed automatic transmission offer venerable power while topping the class in efficiency. The base engine is a 171 hp 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. A 3.0L V6 is offered which produces 240 hp and is linked to the six-speed automatic. It also features comfortable interior and ample storage space.
This SUV has 280,490 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 171HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The 2010 Mazda Tribute mixes a boxy, more traditional SUV shape with a carlike feel behind the wheel. And its potent 4- and 6-cylinder engines combined with the 6-speed automatic transmission offer venerable power while topping the class in efficiency. The base engine is a 171 hp 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. A 3.0L V6 is offered which produces 240 hp and is linked to the six-speed automatic. It also features comfortable interior and ample storage space.
This SUV has 280,490 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 171HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Fixed antenna
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Driver footrest
Pwr accessory delay
Custom fitted floor mats
Coat hook
Rear floor heat ducts
Front cloth bucket seats
Front/rear door storage pockets
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Exterior
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
16" Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
2-speed rear wiper w/washer
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Childproof rear door locks
Driver/front passenger side airbags
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Rollover stability control
Front safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags
Convenience
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Trim
Front grille w/chrome garnish
Seating
60/40 split folding rear seat w/removable seat cushions
Additional Features
Liftgate moulding -inc: chrome garnish
Floor console tray
Front pwr outlet
Sunvisors w/driver & passenger covered vanity mirrors
Illuminated entry w/off delay
Height adjustable head restraints
Integrated child safety-seat anchor
(3) ceiling mounted child seat tether anchors
Side impact bolsters
P235/70TR16 all-season tires
Moulded-in-colour manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Auto door lock/unlock
Exterior temp information display
Passenger side assist handles
Driver/front passenger front airbags w/occupancy sensor
Centre console w/dual cup holders, storage
Illumination -inc: cargo light, map lights
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, trip odometer, fuel, coolant temp
Solar tint glass -inc: rear door, quarter panel, rear gate glass
Warning light cluster -inc: airbags, check engine, parking brake, brake fluid, battery charge, oil pressure, turn signal, high beams, door ajar, anti-theft, hill mode, cruise control, ABS, seat belt, fuel
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/dual lateral links, trailing arms, coil springs, shock absorbers
AM/FM audio system w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, auxiliary input jack, auto volume control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2010 Mazda Tribute