2010 Toyota Camry
2010 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Base - Leather Seats
$14,298
+ taxes & licensing
142,059KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8689472
- Stock #: P0024A
- VIN: 4T1BB3EK9AU121016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SAGE GREEN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,059 KM
Vehicle Description
The dependability of a Japanese mid-size sedan combines with the efficiency of a hybrid in this Toyota Camry. This 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid utilizes a gas and electric motor along with a continuously variable transmission to create a smooth ride and fuel economy well above 30 mpg in the city and on the highway. The Hybrid continues to be one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road, in addition to ranking as one of the lowest carbon dioxide offenders in its segment. This vehicle receives a unique front end as a hybrid. A refined interior, outstanding fuel economy, and a roomy cabin are just a few reasons to check out the Camry Hybrid.This sedan has 142,059 kms. It's sage green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 6.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Overall height: 1,460 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.7 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 300 L
Curb weight: 1,650 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg
Overall Length: 4,805 mm
Rear Leg Room: 908 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
