2010 Toyota Camry

$14,298 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8689472

8689472 Stock #: P0024A

P0024A VIN: 4T1BB3EK9AU121016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SAGE GREEN

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,059 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Seating Leather Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 60 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Additional Features 4 door PREMIUM PACKAGE Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Wheel Width: 6.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Fuel Capacity: 65 L Overall Width: 1,820 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Rear Head Room: 959 mm Overall height: 1,460 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 5.7 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 300 L Curb weight: 1,650 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg Overall Length: 4,805 mm Rear Leg Room: 908 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm Manual child safety locks Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.