$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2011 BMW 3 Series
2011 BMW 3 Series
- $239 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
141,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8988601
- Stock #: L172A
- VIN: WBAPK7C51BA817626
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L172A
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 BMW 3 Series has become a tech filled marvel with a spacious interior and ultimate comfort while retaining its sporting heritage. This 2011 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
From its excellent well rounded performance and handling, to the superbly built interior that is impeccable in every way, this 3 Series is arguably the best drivers car within its segment. The 3 Series is the ultimate family friendly compact that can tackle everyday chores and open road driving with ease. A quiet and high quality cabin provides the smoothest and most calming driving experiences, but when unleashed this 3 Series shows its true legacy as a tight and well built performance vehicle that remains unmatched.This sedan has 141,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.76 with $0 down for 24 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3