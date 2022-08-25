Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

141,000 KM

Details Description

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

- $239 B/W

2011 BMW 3 Series

- $239 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8988601
  • Stock #: L172A
  • VIN: WBAPK7C51BA817626

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L172A
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $11329 - Our Price is just $10999!

This 2011 BMW 3 Series has become a tech filled marvel with a spacious interior and ultimate comfort while retaining its sporting heritage. This 2011 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

From its excellent well rounded performance and handling, to the superbly built interior that is impeccable in every way, this 3 Series is arguably the best drivers car within its segment. The 3 Series is the ultimate family friendly compact that can tackle everyday chores and open road driving with ease. A quiet and high quality cabin provides the smoothest and most calming driving experiences, but when unleashed this 3 Series shows its true legacy as a tight and well built performance vehicle that remains unmatched.This sedan has 141,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.76 with $0 down for 24 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

