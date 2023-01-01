$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2011 Honda Civic
Sedan DX-G - A/C - Power Windows
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
152,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10090497
- Stock #: U0749A
- VIN: 2HGFA1E40BH013484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,100 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Honda Civic sedan is still a standout for its perky driving feel and responsiveness, according to The Car Connection. This 2011 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Driving a Honda Civic is about having everything you want in a car, without compromise. A car that's a champion of the environment thanks to its low-emission fuel-efficient engine. From the outside, it's impossible to ignore its cutting-edge aerodynamics, clean lines and aggressive stance, but it's on the inside where the real driving excitement begins. A sporty digital instrument panel offers quick reads, so your eyes will always be focused on the road ahead. Smooth-operating tactile switches are intuitively located and easy to reach. Simply put, the Civic has everything you've been wishing for and even a little bit more. This sedan has 152,100 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
A/C
