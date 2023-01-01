Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Civic

152,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G - A/C - Power Windows

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G - A/C - Power Windows

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090497
  • Stock #: U0749A
  • VIN: 2HGFA1E40BH013484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!

The 2011 Honda Civic sedan is still a standout for its perky driving feel and responsiveness, according to The Car Connection. This 2011 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Driving a Honda Civic is about having everything you want in a car, without compromise. A car that's a champion of the environment thanks to its low-emission fuel-efficient engine. From the outside, it's impossible to ignore its cutting-edge aerodynamics, clean lines and aggressive stance, but it's on the inside where the real driving excitement begins. A sporty digital instrument panel offers quick reads, so your eyes will always be focused on the road ahead. Smooth-operating tactile switches are intuitively located and easy to reach. Simply put, the Civic has everything you've been wishing for and even a little bit more. This sedan has 152,100 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 182,776 KM
$11,498 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer L...
 152,911 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 269,179 KM
$4,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory