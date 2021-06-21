Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 147,566 kms. It's granite blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows