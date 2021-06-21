2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 5 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7347725

7347725 Stock #: MB0600A

MB0600A VIN: 5XYZGDAGXBG054750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,566 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Front & rear crumple zones Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Exterior Tinted Glass Roof rack side rails Convenience Cruise Control Compact Spare Tire Floor mats (3) passenger assist grips Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Transmission Cooler Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-colour door handles Chrome grille surround Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Seating 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Front seat mounted side impact airbags 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted micro antenna Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column Front & rear stabilizer bars Lockable glove box Front active head restraints (2) rear coat hangers Remote fuel door/hood release Seatback pockets Bluetooth Capability Shift interlock system Pwr window lock-out button Hood buckling creases & safety stops 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Body-side reinforcements Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes 150-amp alternator 3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer Eco indicator Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions Cargo area under-floor storage Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Dark grey body-side moulding Premium cut-pile carpeting Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter Adjustable illumination level Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate

