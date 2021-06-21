Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

147,566 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,566KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7347725
  • Stock #: MB0600A
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAGXBG054750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 147,566 kms. It's granite blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Tinted Glass
Roof rack side rails
Cruise Control
Compact Spare Tire
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Transmission Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-colour door handles
Chrome grille surround
MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Roof mounted micro antenna
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Lockable glove box
Front active head restraints
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Bluetooth Capability
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-side reinforcements
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Eco indicator
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Dark grey body-side moulding
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level
Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

