2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Listing ID: 9530116

9530116 Stock #: 157572

157572 VIN: 5XYZHDAG4BG081164

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,504 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine litres: 3.5 Engine displacement: 3.5 L Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km Speakers: 10 Passenger volume: 3,066L (108.3 cu.ft.) Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0 Front tires: 235/60HR18.0 Fuel tank capacity: 68.0L GVWR: 2,359kg (5,201lbs) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1 Power 2-way driver lumbar support AM/FM radio: XM Speaker type: Infinity Wheel size: 18 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Drive type: all-wheel Front legroom: 1,082mm (42.6) Front headroom: 1,021mm (40.2) Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4) Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1) Horsepower: 276hp @ 6,300RPM Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 6,300RPM Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 87.0mm (3.62 x 3.43) Towing capacity: 749kg (1,651lbs) Exterior length: 4,676mm (184.1) Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9) Rear legroom: 934mm (36.8) Rear headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Front hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8) Rear hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0) Front shoulder room: 1,511mm (59.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6) Interior cargo volume: 968 L (34 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,214 L (78 cu.ft.) Payload: 491kg (1,082lbs) Curb weight: 1,868kg (4,118lbs) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

