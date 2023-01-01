$7,878+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
183,504KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9530116
- Stock #: 157572
- VIN: 5XYZHDAG4BG081164
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,504 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Speakers: 10
Passenger volume: 3,066L (108.3 cu.ft.)
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Fuel tank capacity: 68.0L
GVWR: 2,359kg (5,201lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Speaker type: Infinity
Wheel size: 18
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front legroom: 1,082mm (42.6)
Front headroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
Horsepower: 276hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 87.0mm (3.62 x 3.43)
Towing capacity: 749kg (1,651lbs)
Exterior length: 4,676mm (184.1)
Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9)
Rear legroom: 934mm (36.8)
Rear headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Front hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,511mm (59.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6)
Interior cargo volume: 968 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,214 L (78 cu.ft.)
Payload: 491kg (1,082lbs)
Curb weight: 1,868kg (4,118lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5