2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

139,927 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,927KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9631963
  • Stock #: 68151
  • VIN: 1J4RR5GG5BC526214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 68151
  • Mileage 139,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Recommended fuel: flexible
Parking sensors: rear
Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km
Approach angle: 26 deg
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Speakers: 10
Departure angle: 27 deg
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Door mirrors: chrome
Internal memory capacity (GB): 30 GB
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5')
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L
Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Interior cargo volume: 994 L (35 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs)
Payload: 748kg (1,650lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,945 L (69 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,985L (105.4 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Forward collision: warning
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Fuel economy city: 14.6L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (max): 259mm (10.2)
Exterior length: 4,821mm (189.8)
Wheelbase: 2,916mm (114.8)
Front legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Rear legroom: 980mm (38.6)
Front hiproom: 1,448mm (57.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,427mm (56.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,491mm (58.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Rear tires: 265/60TR18.0
Front tires: 265/60TR18.0
Exterior body width: 1,938mm (76.3)
Exterior height: 1,763mm (69.4)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Sunroof sunshade: power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
