2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$6,498 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 7 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8618714

8618714 Stock #: P0023

P0023 VIN: WDDFH3DB0BJ645833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Calcite White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,703 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Aluminum center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Non-independent rear suspension Trailing arm rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Leather steering wheel trim Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: LEV II In-Dash 6-disc CD player Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Leg Room: 904 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 980 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 54 L Front Head Room: 989 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,530 L Curb weight: 1,355 kg Overall Length: 4,273 mm Overall Width: 1,777 mm Overall height: 1,604 mm Wheelbase: 2,778 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm Front Hip Room: 1,362 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.