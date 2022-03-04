$6,498+ tax & licensing
$6,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 200
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$6,498
+ taxes & licensing
153,703KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8618714
- Stock #: P0023
- VIN: WDDFH3DB0BJ645833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Calcite White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,703 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Mercedes Benz B-Class has a desirable badge and decent cabin quality on its side, which for some MPV buyers, will be a welcome change. It provides lots of space in the back, impressive roster of safety kit and a range of efficient engines.This hatchback has 153,703 kms. It's calcite white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 134HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Aluminum center console trim
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Non-independent rear suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Split rear bench
Front Independent Suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Leather steering wheel trim
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 54 L
Front Head Room: 989 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,530 L
Curb weight: 1,355 kg
Overall Length: 4,273 mm
Overall Width: 1,777 mm
Overall height: 1,604 mm
Wheelbase: 2,778 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,362 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8