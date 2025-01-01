Menu
New Arrival! This 2011 Mercedes-Benz C is for sale today.

Impeccably built to a standard befitting its legendary status, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impressive luxury car. For 2011, the C-Class is unchanged save for some shuffling of options and feature packages. A new pre-paid maintenance option debuts, while last years Dynamic Handling package has been eliminated.This sedan has 126,322 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

126,322 KM

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Used
126,322KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,322 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2011 Mercedes-Benz C is for sale today.

Impeccably built to a standard befitting its legendary status, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impressive luxury car. For 2011, the C-Class is unchanged save for some shuffling of options and feature packages. A new pre-paid maintenance option debuts, while last year's Dynamic Handling package has been eliminated.This sedan has 126,322 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
18" AMG 5-twin spoke alloy wheels
P225/40R18 all-season tires & P255/35R18 all-season rear tires
Automatic headlamp activation
AMG styling pkg -inc: front air dam, side skirts, rear apron
Bi-xenon headlamps w/washers, cornering lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electronic Compass
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
60/40 split fold rear seats w/pass-through
Velour floor mats
3-SPOKE SPORT STEERING WHEEL
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/3-position memory
Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
Front armrest w/storage compartment
10-way pwr front bucket seats w/3-position seat memory -inc: 4-way pwr lumbar
Studded aluminum pedals
Remote trunk release -inc: valet trunk locking
Driver/front passenger visor mirrors

Safety

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver's Knee Air Bag
Child safety rear door locks
Front/rear curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Brake pad wear indicator
3-point seat belts w/outboard belt tensioners & force limiters
NECK-PRO active head restraints
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger air bag on/off switch

Mechanical

Sport Suspension
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
ADAPTIVE BRAKE braking system -inc: predictive brake priming, automatic brake drying, hill start assist
AGILITY CONTROL pwr rack & pinion steering
AGILITY CONTROL suspension w/selective damping
Upgraded brake calipers & vented front rotors
3.5L DOHC 24-valve alloy V6 engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth integration

Additional Features

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)

