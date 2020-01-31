Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4DR SDN 3.0L 4MAT

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4DR SDN 3.0L 4MAT

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628985
  • Stock #: BL0693A
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB1BA484127
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2011 Mercedes Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Impeccably built to a standard befitting its legendary status, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impressive luxury car. For 2011, the C-Class is unchanged save for some shuffling of options and feature packages. A new pre-paid maintenance option debuts, while last year's Dynamic Handling package has been eliminated.This sedan has 124,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

